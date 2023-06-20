Sports

Ben Stokes est sur le point de faire une prise incroyable ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 19 heuresDernière mise à jour: juin 20, 2023
Ben Stokes était si près de prendre une capture classique des Ashes, mais il n’a pas pu tenir le coup car Nathan Lyon a survécu.

