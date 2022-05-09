Ben Affleck et Jennifer Lopez visitent Mega Mansion à la recherche d’une maison avec sa sœur Lynda : photos

Ben Affleck et Jennifer Lopez ont exploré samedi une maison de 68 millions de dollars dans la région de Los Angeles, en Californie, quelques semaines seulement après s’être fiancés.