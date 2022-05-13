Bella Hadid répond aux informations selon lesquelles elle s’est “évanouie” du corset Met Gala 2022

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Bella Hadid répond aux informations selon lesquelles elle s’est “évanouie” du corset Met Gala 2022

Après avoir dit qu’elle s’était “évanouie” au Met Gala à cause de son corset, les fans de Bella Hadid étaient inquiets. Maintenant, le modèle clarifie la confusion.