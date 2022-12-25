Basket-ball pour garçons : Classique des vacances de la ferme d’État 2022 – Petits écoliers
Un aperçu de la State Farm Holiday Classic 2022 – Small School Boys – au Shirk Center et au Normal West High School de l’Illinois Wesleyan University
27-30 décembre 2022
—
mardi 27 décembre
Chez Normal West A Gym
Match 1 – (8) El Paso-Gridley contre (9) East Dubuque, 10 h 30
Match 2 — (1) St. Joseph-Ogden c. (16) Annawan, 12 h
Match 3 – (4) Rockford Lutheran contre (13) Stanford Olympia, 13h30
Match 4 – (5) Quincy Notre Dame contre (12) Chicago Providence St. Mel, 15 h
Match 5 – (6) Kankakee Bishop McNamara contre (11) Tri-Valley, 17 h
Match 6 – (3) Bloomington Central Catholic contre (14) Winnebago, 18h30
Match 7 – (2) Aurora Christian contre (15) Fieldcrest, 20 h
Match 8 – (7) Normal U-High contre (10) Rock Falls, 21h30
mercredi 28 décembre
Au Shirk Center de l’Illinois Wesleyan University
Jeu 9 – Jeu 5 perdant contre, Jeu 6 perdant, 9h30
Match 10 – Perdant du match 7 contre perdant du match 8, 11 h
Match 11 – Perdant du match 3 contre perdant du match 4, 12h30
Jeu 12 — Jeu 1 perdant contre, Jeu 2 perdant, 14 h
Match 13 — Gagnant du match 1 contre vainqueur du match 2, 16 h
Jeu 14 – Gagnant du match 3 contre vainqueur du match 4, 17h30
Jeu 15 — Gagnant du match 7 contre, gagnant du match 8, 19 h
Jeu 16 – Gagnant du match 5 contre le match 6, 20h30
Match 17 – Perdant du match 9 contre perdant du match 10, 17 h (West Gym B)
Match 18 – Perdant du match 11 contre perdant du match 12, 20 h (West Gym B)
jeudi 29 décembre
(IWU : Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center | West : Normal West High School)
Match 19 — Perdant du match 17 contre perdant du match 18, 12 h (West Gym B) <7e consolation>
Match 20 – Gagnant du match 9 contre vainqueur du match 10, 12 h 30 (West Gym A)
Match 21 – Perdant du match 13 contre perdant du match 14, 12h30 (IWU)
Match 22 — Gagnant du match 17 contre vainqueur du match 18, 13 h 30 (West Gym B) <5e consolation>
Match 23 – Vainqueur du match 11 contre vainqueur du match 12, 14 h (West Gym A)
Match 24 – Perdant du match 15 contre perdant du match 16, 14 h (IWU)
Match 25 — Perdant du match 20 contre perdant du match 23, 18 h 30 (West Gym B) <3e consolation>
Match 26 – Gagnant du match 21 contre vainqueur du match 24, 19 h (West Gym A) <5e place>
Match 27 – Vainqueur du match 13 contre vainqueur du match 14, 19 h (IWU)
Match 28 – Perdant du match 21 contre perdant du match 24, 20 h (West Gym B) <7e place>
Match 29 – Vainqueur du match 20 contre vainqueur du match 23, 20h30 (West Gym A)
Game 30 – Gagnant du Game 15 contre le vainqueur du Game 16, 20h30 (IWU)
vendredi 30 décembre
Match 31 – Perdant du match 27 contre perdant du match 30, 10 h 30 (IWU) <3e place>
Match 32 – Vainqueur du match 27 contre vainqueur du match 30, 19 h (IWU)