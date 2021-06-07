Bafta TV Awards 2021 : liste complète des gagnants

LES stars du petit écran ont fêté leur succès aux TV Baftas le 6 juin 2021.

Pour le plus grand plaisir des fans, I May Destroy You de la BBC a nettoyé, tandis que Paul Mescal a remporté le titre d’acteur principal. Voici la liste complète des gagnants…

BAFTA

Les gagnants des Bafta TV Awards ont été dévoilés[/caption]

Quelles sont les nominations aux Bafta TV Awards 2021 ?

Série dramatique

Gangs Of London – Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Lucas Ochoa, Hugh Warren – Pulse Films, Sister/Sky Atlantic

Je déteste Suzie – Lucy Prebble, Billie Piper, Andrea Dewsbery, Julie Gardner, Georgi Banks-Davies, Anthony Neilson – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Sauve-moi aussi – Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach – World Productions/Sky Atlantic – GAGNANT

La Couronne – Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O’beirn, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison – Left Bank Pictures en association avec Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Acteur principal

John Boyega Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park / BBC One

Josh O’Connor The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Paapa Essiedu I May Destroy You – Divers artistes, Falkna/BBC One

Paul Mescal Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three – GAGNANT

Shaun Parkes Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter Bagdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4

Actrice principale

Billie Piper Je déteste Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-jones Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three

Matériel pour adultes Hayley Squires – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

Jodie Comer tuant Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

Petite hache Letitia Wright – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Michaela Coel I May Destroy You – Divers artistes, Falkna/BBC One – GAGNANT

Netflix

La couronne a été nominée pour 10 prix mais n’a pas réussi à livrer la nuit[/caption]

Second ROLE

Criminel Kunal Nayyar : Royaume-Uni – Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix – GAGNANT

Malachi Kirby Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Michael Sheen Quiz – Photos Rive Gauche/ITV

Micheal Ward Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Matériel pour adultes Rupert Everett – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

Tobias Menzies The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Actrice de soutien

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Leila Farzad I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola Anthony – La Productions/BBC One – GAGNANT

Matériel pour adultes Siena Kelly – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo Criminelle : Royaume-Uni – Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix

Weruche Opia I May Destroy You – Divers artistes, Falkna/BBC One

Performance masculine dans un programme comique

Charlie Cooper ce pays – BBC Studios/BBC Three – GAGNANT

Guz Khan Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun Brassic-calamity Films/Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa Sex Education – Onze Film/Netflix

Dîner du vendredi soir Paul Ritter – Popper Pictures, Big Talk Productions/Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith Inside No.9 – BBC Studios / BBC Two

Pennsylvanie

Petit Axehad avait 15 hochements de tête[/caption]

Performance féminine dans un programme comique

Aimee Lou Wood Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix – GAGNANT

Éleveurs Daisy Haggard – Avalon, Fx Productions/Sky One

Daisy May Cooper ce pays – Bbc Studios/Bbc Three

Emma Mackey Sex Education – Onze Film/Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo Famalam – Bbc Studios/Bbc Three

Mae Martin Feel Good – Objective Fiction, Objective Media Group Scotland/Channel 4

Programme de divertissement

Ant & Dec’s samedi soir à emporter – Pete Ogden, Tim Dean, Ben Aston, Doran Azouelos, Kerry Shaw, Chris Power – ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV

Life & Rhymes – Équipe de production – Cpl Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts – GAGNANT

Strictly Come Dancing – Équipe de production – BBC Studios/BBC One

Le chanteur masqué – Daniel Nettleton, Derek Mclean, Claire Horton, Marc Bassett, Simon Staffurth – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

Programme de divertissement comique

Lingette antivirale de Charlie Brooker Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Ali Marlow – Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two

Rob & Romesh contre Jack Shillaker, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Bill Righton – Cpl Productions/Sky One

The Big Narstie Show Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker – Attente, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4 – GAGNANT

L’équipe de production de Ranganation – Zeppotron/BBC Two

Pennsylvanie

Le favori des fans, Strictly Come Dancing, a été nominé quatre fois[/caption]

Spectacle de divertissement

Adam Hills The Last Leg – Ouvrez Mike Productions/Channel 4

Bradley Walsh a battu les chasseurs – Patate / ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One

David Mitchell Est-ce que je te mentirais ? A Noël – Zeppotron/BBC One

Graham Norton The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation – Zeppotron/BBC Two – GAGNANT

Comédie scénarisée

Équipe de production Ghosts – Monumental Television/BBC One

Inside No. 9 Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales – BBC Studios/BBC Two – GAGNANT

Équipe de production Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions/Bbc Three

Ce pays Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-archer – BBC Studios/BBC Three

Jour

L’équipe de production Moving On de Jimmy McGovern – La Productions/BBC One

L’équipe de production House Of Games de Richard Osman – Remarquable TV/BBC Two

The Chase Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge – Potato/ITV

L’équipe de production de Great House Giveaway – Chwarel/Channel 4 – GAGNANT

Netflix

Aimee Lou Wood a remporté un prix pour son rôle dans Sex Education[/caption]

Série factuelle

Équipe de production Crime & Punishment – ​​72 Films/Channel 4

Équipe de production hospitalière – Label1/BBC Two

Losing It: Notre équipe de production d’urgence en santé mentale – Story Films/Channel 4

Il était une fois en Irak James Bluemel, Jo Able, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson – Keo Films/BBC Two – GAGNANT

Caractéristiques

Équipe de production Big Eats de Big Zuu – Boomerang/Dave

Famille perdue depuis longtemps : née sans trace Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas – Wall To Wall Media/ITV – GAGNANT

Mortimer et Whitehouse: disparu à la pêche Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe, Doug Bryson – Owl Power/BBC Two

L’équipe de production de l’atelier de réparation – Ricochet/BBC One

International

Little America Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Apple, Universal Television/Apple Tv+

Équipe de production de Lovecraft Country – Afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, Warner Bros., Hbo/Sky Atlantic

Peu orthodoxe Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, Maria Schrader – Studio Airlift, Realfilm/Netflix

Bienvenue en Tchétchénie : The Gay Purge (Storyville) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin – Public Square Films/BBC Four – GAGNANT

BBC

I May Destroy You a gagné gros aux TV BAFTA[/caption]

Événement en direct

Dessin de vie en direct ! Emyr Afan, Sally Dixon, Josie D’arby, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali, Nicky Philipps – Avanti Media/BBC Four

Équipe de production Springwatch 2020 – Unité d’histoire naturelle des studios BBC/BBC Two – GAGNANT

L’équipe de production du Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

Le troisième jour : Équipe de production d’automne – Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Mini-série

Matériel pour adultes Lucy Kirkwood, Dawn Shadforth, Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

Équipe de production I May Destroy You – Divers artistes, Falkna/BBC One – GAGNANT

Personnes normales Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Catherine Magee – Element Pictures/BBC Three

Petite hache Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Michael Elliott, Anita Overland – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

Couverture de l’actualité

BBC News At Ten: Le Premier ministre admis dans l’équipe de production des soins intensifs – BBC News/BBC One

Channel 4 News : Équipe de production de la dissuasion de la démocratie – ITN, Channel 4 News/Channel 4

Newsnight : Équipe de production de la crise des soins de Covid – BBC Newsnight/BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib Production Team – Sky News/Sky News – GAGNANT

Réalité et factuel construit

MasterChef : Les professionnels David Ambler, Katie Attwood, Genevieve Welch, Anthony Crumpton – Shine Tv/BBC One

Équipe de production Race Across The World – Studio Lambert/BBC Two

Équipe de production de l’école qui a essayé de mettre fin au racisme – Contenu approprié / Canal 4 – GAGNANT

L’équipe de production de Write Offs – Shine TV/Channel 4

Programme abrégé

Criptales Mat Fraser, Amit Sharma, Ewan Marshall, Jenny Sealey, Debbie Christie – BBC Studios/BBC Four

Handicapés non vaincus: The Rock Bans with Learning Disabilities – Delta 7 Rosie Baldwin, Holly Stimson, Dan Knight – Vice / Noisey

La partie principale Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Sara Huxley, Tom Payne, Jody Smith – Studio71 UK/BBC Iplayer

Ils ont vu le soleil d’abord Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee – Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull Tv – GAGNANT

Documentaire unique

Meurtre américain : la famille d’à côté Jenny Popplewell, James Marsh, Jonathan Stadlen, Simon Barker – Netflix Originals/Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me Sian Guerra, Jeremy Lee, Wendie Ottewill, James Ross – Wonder, New Era Global Productions/BBC One

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart – Marble Films/BBC Four – GAGNANT

Équipe de production survivante de Covid – Films de papier de verre / Canal 4

BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

Paul Mescal a reçu un prix[/caption]

Drame unique

Anthony Jimmy Mcgovern, Colin Mckeown, Donna Molloy, Terry Mcdonough – La Productions/Bbc One

Bbw (On The Edge) Ben Bickerton, Philip Trethowan, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy – Blacklight Television/Channel 4

Équipe de production Sitting In Limbo – Left Bank Pictures/BBC One – GAGNANT

The Windermere Children Eleanor Greene, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock, Simon Block, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling – Wall to Wall Media, Warner Bros. ITVP Germany/BBC Two

Savon & Drame continu

Victime Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson – BBC Studios/BBC One – GAGNANT

Équipe de production de Coronation Street – ITV Studios/ITV

EastEnders Jon Sen, Kate Oates, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody – BBC Studios/BBC One

Hollyoaks Bryan Kirkwood, Hannah Sowden, Josie Day, Gary Sewell, Colette Chard – Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Spécialiste factuel

Extinction : les faits Serena Davies, Helen Thomas, Stephen Moore, Charlotte Lathane – Studios/BBC One

Poutine : une histoire d’espionnage russe James Rogan, Nick Green, Paul Mitchell, Adam Finch – Rogan Productions/Channel 4

La montée de la dynastie Murdoch David Glover, Cate Hall, Jamie Roberts, Owen Phillips, Justin Badger, Sam Santana – 72 Films/BBC Two

La coupe du chirurgien James Newton, James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen – Bbc Studios/Netflix – GAGNANT

sport

Équipe de production du Grand Prix de Bahreïn – Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Formula 1

Angleterre V France : La finale de l’équipe de production de la Coupe des nations d’automne – Sunset+Vine/Amazon Prime Video

Angleterre V West Indies Test Cricket Équipe de production – Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket – GAGNANT

Marathon de Londres 2020 Alastair Mcintyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan – BBC Sport/BBC One

Sky UK Limited

I Hate Suzie de Billie Piper avait cinq nominations[/caption]





Moment incontournable de Virgin Media (voté par le public)

Bridgerton Penelope est révélé comme Lady Whistledown – Netflix Originals, Shondaland/Netflix

Britain’s Got Talent Diversity réalise une routine inspirée des manifestations de Blm – Thames, Syco/ITV – GAGNANT

Eastenders Grey tue Chantelle – BBC Studios / BBC One

Réactions de Gogglebox à la conférence de presse de Boris Johnson – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Répétez la prononciation du micro-ondes de Nigella Lawson – BBC Studios Unscripted Productions/BBC Two

Le Mandalorien Luke Skywalker arrive – Lucasfilm/Disney+



