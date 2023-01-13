Actualité culturelle | News 24

Au fil des ans au tournoi de basketball masculin du comté de McLean / HOIC – 2023 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 12 heuresDernière mise à jour: 2023-01-13
Au fil des ans au tournoi de basketball masculin du comté de McLean / HOIC - 2023 - Shaw Local

Année par année, les scores des champions / finalistes / titres du tournoi de basket-ball masculin McLean County / HOIC

Année Champion Finaliste Score
2022 El Paso-Gridley Eurêka 59-52
2021 Annulé par COVID-19
2020 Trémont El Paso-Gridley 64-61
2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley El Paso-Gridley 40-36
2018 Ridgeview Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-50
2017 Ridgeview Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58-32
2016 Ridgeview LeRoy 54-46
2015 Ridgeview Crête de champ 71-53
2014 Blue Ridge Ridgeview 57-56 (AT)
2013 Tri-Vallée Ridgeview 52-31
2012 Crête de champ Tri-Vallée 49-39
2011 El Paso-Gridley Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48-44
2010 Crête de champ LeRoy 59-38
2009 Crête de champ Ridgeview 73-55
2008 Tri-Vallée Heyworth 61-55
2007 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Lexington 60-58
2006 Tri-Vallée Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61-59
2005 Ridgeview Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48-44
2004 Tri-Vallée Lexington 55-49
2003 Tri-Vallée Ridgeview 60-52
2002 Lexington Ridgeview 64-62
2001 Tri-Vallée Lexington 69-59
2000 Lexington Tri-Vallée 56-48
1999 Tri-Vallée Heyworth 59-53
1998 Tri-Vallée Ridgeview 56-33
1997 Ridgeview Heyworth 53-40
1996 Tri-Vallée Ridgeview 48-46
1995 LeRoy Ridgeview 65-49
1994 Ridgeview Heyworth 62-49
1993 Gridley Ridgeview 49-46
1992 Gridley Heyworth 53-51
1991 Ridgeview Gridley 63-51
1990 Ridgeview Heyworth 63-57
1989 Octavie Heyworth 61-45
1988 Blue Ridge Lexington 59-56
1987 Octavie Lexington 56-46
1986 Gridley Lexington 56-48
1985 Heyworth Gridley 44-38
1984 Gridley Octavie 48-27
1983 Saybrook-Arrowsmith Gridley 62-60
1982 Gridley Octavie 50-49
1981 Lexington Heyworth 59-48
1980 Gridley Saybrook-Arrowsmith 57-52
1979 Chenoa Gridley 61-60
1978 Saybrook-Arrowsmith Gridley 52-50
1977 Gridley Octavie 57-49
1976 Gridley Lexington 77-52
1975 Gridley Octavie 47-35
1974 Lexington Octavie 75-57
1973 Octavie Lexington 78-68
1972 Lexington Octavie 59-45
1971 Hopedale McLean-Waynesville-Armington 60-53
1970 Octavie Lexington 70-38
1969 Chenoa Octavie 54-48
1968 Octavie Lexington 57-48
1967 Octavie Heyworth 66-44
1966 Octavie Lexington 68-48
1965 Campanule Octavie 58-53
1964 Lexington Octavie 47-36
1963 Octavie Campanule 64-40
1962 Octavie McLean-Waynesville 53-40
1961 Heyworth McLean-Waynesville 29-27
1960 Heyworth Campanule 50-38
1959 Octavie Saybrook 66-58
1958 Lexington Saybrook 76-65
1957 Octavie Saybrook 66-59
1956 Octavie Chenoa 59-34
1955 Chenoa Octavie 59-57
1954 Lexington Ellsworth 59-47
1953 Gridley Octavie 50-45
1952 Lexington Saybrook 65-37
1951 Chenoa Lexington 47-41
1950 Lexington Chenoa 59-39
1949 Saybrook Lexington 54-53
1948 Chenoa Saybrook 65-37
1947 Gridley Campanule 39-37
1946 Gridley Cropsey 46-28
[1945 LeRoy Heyworth 28-23
1944 Gridley Heyworth 39-32
1943 LeRoy Danvers 44-37
1942 Stanford Danvers 43-33
1941 McLean Danvers 26-25
1940 Stanford Danvers 28-22
1939 Chenoa Saybrook 28-19
1938 Cropsey Saybrook 29-22
1937 Saybrook Stanford 18-15
1936 Saybrook McLean 25-15
1935 Lexington Cropsey 43-20
1934 Stanford Lexington 29-9
1933 Non détenu
1932 Carlock Forgeron 14-11
1931 Heyworth Des bas 21-16
1930 Des bas Saybrook 11-10
1929 U élevé Heyworth 32-17
1928 U élevé Campanule 18-12
1927 U élevé Normal 15-9
1926 Normal U élevé 29-9
1925 U élevé Bloomington 15-12
1924 Bloomington Danvers 28-16
1923 Des bas Campanule 16-12
1922 Bloomington Saybrook 42-24
1921 Stanford Bloomington 26-23
1920 Stanford Lexington 28-26
1919 Normal U élevé 20-19
1918 Lexington Normal 23-14
1917 U élevé Stanford 15-12
1916 U élevé Lexington 34-17
1915 Saybrook Lexington 26-25
1914 Campanule U élevé 25-24
1913 U élevé Campanule 58-18
1912 Lexington U élevé 20-18
1911 Lexington LeRoy 38-29
Robinette Girardil y a 12 heuresDernière mise à jour: 2023-01-13

Articles similaires

Kamila Valieva : la patineuse artistique russe autorisée par la RUSADA et l'AMA à revoir sa décision antidopage et à envisager un appel

Kamila Valieva : la patineuse artistique russe autorisée par la RUSADA et l’AMA à revoir sa décision antidopage et à envisager un appel

il y a 17 minutes
Tableau de bord de la RBC du vendredi 13 janvier

Tableau de bord de la RBC du vendredi 13 janvier

il y a 26 minutes
La Grèce abandonne certaines accusations d'espionnage contre des travailleurs humanitaires qui ont sauvé des migrants de la mer

La Grèce abandonne certaines accusations d’espionnage contre des travailleurs humanitaires qui ont sauvé des migrants de la mer

il y a 45 minutes

Tribunal de l’Alaska: Anchorage Democrat qualifié pour un siège à la Chambre

il y a 47 minutes