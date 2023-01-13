Actualité culturelle | News 24
Au fil des ans au tournoi de basketball masculin du comté de McLean / HOIC – 2023 – Shaw Local
Année par année, les scores des champions / finalistes / titres du tournoi de basket-ball masculin McLean County / HOIC
|Année
|Champion
|Finaliste
|Score
|2022
|El Paso-Gridley
|Eurêka
|59-52
|2021
|Annulé par COVID-19
|2020
|Trémont
|El Paso-Gridley
|64-61
|2019
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|El Paso-Gridley
|40-36
|2018
|Ridgeview
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|53-50
|2017
|Ridgeview
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|58-32
|2016
|Ridgeview
|LeRoy
|54-46
|2015
|Ridgeview
|Crête de champ
|71-53
|2014
|Blue Ridge
|Ridgeview
|57-56 (AT)
|2013
|Tri-Vallée
|Ridgeview
|52-31
|2012
|Crête de champ
|Tri-Vallée
|49-39
|2011
|El Paso-Gridley
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|48-44
|2010
|Crête de champ
|LeRoy
|59-38
|2009
|Crête de champ
|Ridgeview
|73-55
|2008
|Tri-Vallée
|Heyworth
|61-55
|2007
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|Lexington
|60-58
|2006
|Tri-Vallée
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|61-59
|2005
|Ridgeview
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|48-44
|2004
|Tri-Vallée
|Lexington
|55-49
|2003
|Tri-Vallée
|Ridgeview
|60-52
|2002
|Lexington
|Ridgeview
|64-62
|2001
|Tri-Vallée
|Lexington
|69-59
|2000
|Lexington
|Tri-Vallée
|56-48
|1999
|Tri-Vallée
|Heyworth
|59-53
|1998
|Tri-Vallée
|Ridgeview
|56-33
|1997
|Ridgeview
|Heyworth
|53-40
|1996
|Tri-Vallée
|Ridgeview
|48-46
|1995
|LeRoy
|Ridgeview
|65-49
|1994
|Ridgeview
|Heyworth
|62-49
|1993
|Gridley
|Ridgeview
|49-46
|1992
|Gridley
|Heyworth
|53-51
|1991
|Ridgeview
|Gridley
|63-51
|1990
|Ridgeview
|Heyworth
|63-57
|1989
|Octavie
|Heyworth
|61-45
|1988
|Blue Ridge
|Lexington
|59-56
|1987
|Octavie
|Lexington
|56-46
|1986
|Gridley
|Lexington
|56-48
|1985
|Heyworth
|Gridley
|44-38
|1984
|Gridley
|Octavie
|48-27
|1983
|Saybrook-Arrowsmith
|Gridley
|62-60
|1982
|Gridley
|Octavie
|50-49
|1981
|Lexington
|Heyworth
|59-48
|1980
|Gridley
|Saybrook-Arrowsmith
|57-52
|1979
|Chenoa
|Gridley
|61-60
|1978
|Saybrook-Arrowsmith
|Gridley
|52-50
|1977
|Gridley
|Octavie
|57-49
|1976
|Gridley
|Lexington
|77-52
|1975
|Gridley
|Octavie
|47-35
|1974
|Lexington
|Octavie
|75-57
|1973
|Octavie
|Lexington
|78-68
|1972
|Lexington
|Octavie
|59-45
|1971
|Hopedale
|McLean-Waynesville-Armington
|60-53
|1970
|Octavie
|Lexington
|70-38
|1969
|Chenoa
|Octavie
|54-48
|1968
|Octavie
|Lexington
|57-48
|1967
|Octavie
|Heyworth
|66-44
|1966
|Octavie
|Lexington
|68-48
|1965
|Campanule
|Octavie
|58-53
|1964
|Lexington
|Octavie
|47-36
|1963
|Octavie
|Campanule
|64-40
|1962
|Octavie
|McLean-Waynesville
|53-40
|1961
|Heyworth
|McLean-Waynesville
|29-27
|1960
|Heyworth
|Campanule
|50-38
|1959
|Octavie
|Saybrook
|66-58
|1958
|Lexington
|Saybrook
|76-65
|1957
|Octavie
|Saybrook
|66-59
|1956
|Octavie
|Chenoa
|59-34
|1955
|Chenoa
|Octavie
|59-57
|1954
|Lexington
|Ellsworth
|59-47
|1953
|Gridley
|Octavie
|50-45
|1952
|Lexington
|Saybrook
|65-37
|1951
|Chenoa
|Lexington
|47-41
|1950
|Lexington
|Chenoa
|59-39
|1949
|Saybrook
|Lexington
|54-53
|1948
|Chenoa
|Saybrook
|65-37
|1947
|Gridley
|Campanule
|39-37
|1946
|Gridley
|Cropsey
|46-28
|[1945
|LeRoy
|Heyworth
|28-23
|1944
|Gridley
|Heyworth
|39-32
|1943
|LeRoy
|Danvers
|44-37
|1942
|Stanford
|Danvers
|43-33
|1941
|McLean
|Danvers
|26-25
|1940
|Stanford
|Danvers
|28-22
|1939
|Chenoa
|Saybrook
|28-19
|1938
|Cropsey
|Saybrook
|29-22
|1937
|Saybrook
|Stanford
|18-15
|1936
|Saybrook
|McLean
|25-15
|1935
|Lexington
|Cropsey
|43-20
|1934
|Stanford
|Lexington
|29-9
|1933
|Non détenu
|1932
|Carlock
|Forgeron
|14-11
|1931
|Heyworth
|Des bas
|21-16
|1930
|Des bas
|Saybrook
|11-10
|1929
|U élevé
|Heyworth
|32-17
|1928
|U élevé
|Campanule
|18-12
|1927
|U élevé
|Normal
|15-9
|1926
|Normal
|U élevé
|29-9
|1925
|U élevé
|Bloomington
|15-12
|1924
|Bloomington
|Danvers
|28-16
|1923
|Des bas
|Campanule
|16-12
|1922
|Bloomington
|Saybrook
|42-24
|1921
|Stanford
|Bloomington
|26-23
|1920
|Stanford
|Lexington
|28-26
|1919
|Normal
|U élevé
|20-19
|1918
|Lexington
|Normal
|23-14
|1917
|U élevé
|Stanford
|15-12
|1916
|U élevé
|Lexington
|34-17
|1915
|Saybrook
|Lexington
|26-25
|1914
|Campanule
|U élevé
|25-24
|1913
|U élevé
|Campanule
|58-18
|1912
|Lexington
|U élevé
|20-18
|1911
|Lexington
|LeRoy
|38-29