After rolling out the Android Auto v5.9 in December 2020, Google is expected to unveil the next version of its car assistant app this month. Some of the features rumoured to come with the Android Auto v6 include new preloaded wallpapers and an improved Google Assistant support. Moreover, Google may also add patches for known issues such as with the app’s faulty dark mode. The software giant had also announced last year that the Android Auto app which competes directly against Apple’s CarPlay, will roll out to more countries sooner.

While Google is yet to confirm the official changelog for the update, AutoEvolution expects two key features to arrive. One of the major upgrades on the Android Auto v6 would be the change in overall aesthetics. Going by codes in its current build, it looks like the company would offer new preloaded wallpaper options. Unfortunately, users may not be able to choose custom wallpapers yet. It appears that the software giant wants to use the same approach as Apple, which also allows users to only pick handful number of preloaded wallpapers on the CarPlay app.

Another rumoured upgrade coming to the next version of Android Auto is the improved Google Assistant feedback. Google might bring Assistant Routines to its Auto app that is similar to the routines-feature on Google Home. It essentially performs multiple tasks simultaneously, such as sending a message via Google Message or playing a specific Spotify playlist – based on the combination of actions fed by the user. It may further allow users to set a series of other tasks when their smartphone is plugged into the car. This Google Assistant feature could be triggered by voice commands or a shortcut key on the car’s display.

Additionally, a Google executive working on the Android Auto team says that the upcoming update would include fixes for Google Assistant and Spotify support. The company is also investigating issues with Google Maps and « Automatically resume media » feature on Android Auto.