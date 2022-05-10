Andrew McCarthy réfléchit à l’adoption du Brat Pack et plus : nous sommes « indélébilement liés »

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Andrew McCarthy réfléchit à l’adoption du Brat Pack et plus : nous sommes « indélébilement liés »

L’auteur et icône des années 80 Andrew McCarthy a parlé EXCLUSIVEMENT avec HollywoodLife d’apprendre enfin à apprécier le surnom de Brat Pack, relatant sa vie dans ses mémoires, et plus encore.