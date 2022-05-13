Amy Roloff de Little People Big World snobe sa belle-fille Tori dans l’hommage d’anniversaire de jumeaux

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Amy Roloff de Little People Big World snobe sa belle-fille Tori dans l’hommage d’anniversaire de jumeaux

Les fans pensent qu’Amy a délibérément laissé Tori en dehors d’un message d’anniversaire pour son mari, Zach, et son frère jumeau, Jeremy.