Harry Styles received the ‘90s stamp of approval for his 2021 Grammys fit.

On Monday, March 15, Alicia Silverstone took to Instagram to praise the Grammy winner on his Clueless-inspired look.

The actress—who played the fashion-forward high schooler Cher—posted a three-panel snapshot: one of her character in the classic yellow plaid suit jacket, the second with her in a pink boa and baby blue dress and Harry’s combo ensemble of a similar plaid jacket and boa.

In the caption, Alicia wrote, « I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar. »

For anyone who missed, the singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit song, « Watermelon Sugar. » Also nominated in the category were Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.