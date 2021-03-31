Ballina
Taverne Henry Rous, 117, rue River
Dimanche 28 mars de 13h20 à 14h20
East Ballina, Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Boutique du pro), avenue Jameson
Dimanche 28 mars de 14h25 à 14h35
Byron Bay
Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co – Patrons qui se sont assis dans l’allée (Feros Arcade)
Samedi 27 mars de 11h à 12h
Mouton noir à Byron Bay
Samedi 27 mars de 12h30 à 12h40
Byron Beach Hotel à Byron Bay
Vendredi 26 mars de 19h15 à 21h
Vêtements Ghanda à Byron Bay
Samedi 27 mars de 12h à 12h15
Mokha Café – Patrons assis à l’intérieur ou à l’extérieur de la salle (pas dans la ruelle de Feros Arcade)
Samedi 27 mars de 11h00 à 12h00
Mokha Café – Patrons assis dans l’allée (Feros Arcade)
Samedi 27 mars de 11h00 à 12h00
Quiksilver Byron Bay
Samedi 27 mars de 12h40 à 12h45
Tiger Lily Byron Bay
Samedi 27 mars de 12h25 à 12h30
Ewingsdale
La ferme Byron Bay à Ewingsdale
Dimanche 28 mars de 8h45 à 10h30
Restaurant Three Blue Ducks – Terrasse à Ewingsdale
Dimanche 28 mars de 8h45 à 9h30
Parc Suffolk
Park Hotel Bottle Shop à Suffolk Park
Samedi 27 mars de 19h30 à 19h45
Boulangerie Suffolk à Suffolk Park
Samedi 27 mars de 14h45 à 15h15
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park – Toilettes communes pour femmes dans le parc Suffolk
Vendredi 26 mars de 16h00 à 20h30
Samedi 27 mars de 16h00 à 20h30
Dimanche 28 mars de 16h00 à 20h30