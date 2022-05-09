Adele et son petit ami Rich Paul Squash divisent la spéculation avec une escapade romantique à Napa

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Adele et son petit ami Rich Paul Squash divisent la spéculation avec une escapade romantique à Napa

Adele et Rich Paul se «voient toujours» et auraient dîné à Farmstead au Long Meadow Ranch à Napa Valley, en Californie, dimanche, quatre jours après ses 34 ans.