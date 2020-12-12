PHOENIX — Rebeca Sanchez Ralda, a Guatemalan lawyer and human rights defender, set out recently on a seemingly impossible task: Locating the missing father of a 4-year-old girl separated in 2017 at the Texas border under the Trump administration’s notorious family separation policy.

Sanchez Ralda was trying to locate the father, an impoverished farmworker, to determine if he was still in contact with his daughter — who had remained in the U.S. with sponsors after he had been deported to Guatemala.

But Sanchez Ralda had very little information to go by. No address. No phone number. Just the father’s name and the municipality where he was from.

The municipality, however, was made up of dozens of small towns and villages. Sanchez Ralda had no idea in which town the father lived, or even if he still lived there.

Traveling there was also not easy. The municipality was located in a remote rural area in southern Guatemala that required driving several hours on treacherous mountain roads.

Nevertheless, twice Sanchez Ralda drove to the municipality from Guatemala City, the nation’s capital, hoping to find information about the father from local government officials.

But both times Sanchez Ralda arrived to find the municipal offices closed.

Then Sanchez Ralda got lucky. She found a teacher who worked in one of the little towns.

« Yes, I know him, » the teacher told Sanchez Ralda.

Sanchez Ralda telephoned the father, but the call did not go well.

Given the way he had been treated by the U.S. government, the father « was very suspicious, » and Sanchez Ralda said.

« The father was very distrustful and very surprised that I had his name, » Sanchez recalled. « It was very hard for him to fathom why somebody would be looking for him. »

Sanchez’s experience tracking down the missing father in Guatemala shows some of the tremendous challenges immigrant advocates face trying to locate hundreds of parents that still have not been found.

Those challenges include incomplete and outdated information about the parents provided to immigrant advocates by the U.S. government, parents living in remote rural locations in Mexico and Central America and parents suspicious of strangers trying to locate them years after the family separations took place.

There have been other challenges as well. Some parents may be in hiding from criminal gangs they were trying to escape when they fled to the U.S. with their children. Or they may speak only Indigenous languages, but not Spanish.

The coronavirus pandemic also forced immigrant advocates to suspend searches in March because of travel restrictions in Central America aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. The searches resumed in August, but then many parts of Guatemala and Central America were devastated by back-to-back hurricanes in November, which have displaced hundreds of thousands of people, making it even harder to locate missing parents, immigrant advocates say.

« Every case is different, » said Sanchez Ralda by telephone from Guatemala City. « It’s not easy. »

‘We won’t stop till we find every last one’

Three years after the Trump administration began separating migrant families at the southern border, immigrant advocates are still trying to track down 628 missing parents, according to a Dec. 2 status report filed jointly by the American Civil Liberties Union and Trump administration lawyers.

Of the missing parents, 333 were deported from the U.S. — the majority of them to Guatemala, but also to Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. Their children remain in the U.S. and are living with relatives or other sponsors scattered all over the country.

The remaining 295 parents that haven’t been located are believed still to be in the United States, according to the court filing and the ACLU.

Sanchez Ralda is part of a network of lawyers and human rights defenders in Latin America working with immigrant advocates in the U.S. to track down the missing parents who were deported without their children.

« We are making progress. But the searches are hard, dangerous and time consuming, » said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project, which filed the federal lawsuit to stop the family separation policy and force the Trump administration to reunite families.

The main goal of immigrant advocates is to determine whether the parents are still in contact with their children in the U.S. At least 60 of the separated children whose parents remain missing were under the age of 5 when they were separated, Gelernt said.

The second goal is to help parents explore their legal recourses to reunite with their children. Under the Trump administration, those have been limited mostly to two options; having their child returned to their home countries, or allowing the child to remain in the U.S. with sponsors while they pursue asylum claims to stay in the U.S. permanently.

Both options are agonizing, immigrant advocates point out. Some parents had made the painful decision to leave their child in the U.S. They feared bringing children back could put them in the same dangers they fled, including gang violence and extreme poverty, immigrant advocates say. But allowing the children to remain in the U.S. means they could stay separated, perhaps forever.

Immigrant advocates, however, hope that under the incoming Biden administration there could be a third option: allowing deported parents to return to the U.S. to reunite with their separated children, something the Trump administration has refused to consider.

Immigrant advocates hope that, once back in the U.S, the parents would again be allowed to pursue asylum cases — essentially returning them to the legal position they were in before they were separated from their children and deported.

Immigrant advocates are hoping the Biden administration will consider going even further by granting parents and children legal status without having to pursue asylum cases, which are difficult to win and can take years to complete because of long backlogs in immigration courts.

« Franky, it’s a remedy for what they have already had to suffer through, » said Christie Turner-Herbas, director of special programs at Kids In Need of Defense, a nonprofit group working to track down missing parents of separated children.

With the hope that parents will be allowed to return to the U.S. under the Biden administration, the search to track down the remaining missing parents has taken on greater urgency.

« We will continue on the ground searching for these parents, » Gelernt said. « We won’t stop till we find every last one. »

A surge at the border, a draconian move

The Trump administration officially announced a new policy of « zero tolerance » at the southern border in April 2018. The policy sought to prosecute anyone who illegally entered the U.S.

The policy was aimed at confronting a surge of migrant families arriving at the southern border.

The families mostly came from poverty — and violence-plagued regions in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries in Central America: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The Trump administration, however, maintained the migrant families were exploiting « loopholes » in the U.S. immigration system by filing weak asylum claims, knowing they would be quickly released and allowed to remain in the U.S. while their cases were pending in clogged immigration courts.

Nearly 3,000 children were separated by U.S. border officials and sent to shelters all over their U.S. while their parents faced criminal charges of illegal entry and were held in adult detention centers. The Trump administration was forced to end the policy in June 2018, two months after it started, amid an international outcry.

That same month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite the parents with their separated children in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU.

The lawsuit later revealed that the Trump administration had secretly begun separating families in the fall of 2017, under a pilot program implemented in the El Paso area, before the zero-tolerance policy was officially announced.

The pilot program showed that the Trump administration lacked the ability to track children and parents separated at the border, yet the Trump administration chose to expand the program borderwide in 2018 despite knowing that hundreds of children likely would be lost to their families, according to a House Judiciary Committee report released in October.

« There was never this intention to actually record these families in a way that would facilitate reunification, » said Leah Chavla, senior policy adviser in the migrant rights and justice program at the Women’s Refugee Commission, one of the nonprofit groups involved with locating missing parents.

In all, more than 5,000 families have been separated, Gelernt said during a Dec. 4 panel discussion hosted by Physicians for Human Rights. That number includes 1,100 to 1,200 families who were separated after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop, Gelernt said.

The Trump administration contends in those cases the parents represent a danger to the child, but Gelernt said during the panel discussion that some of the separations have been justified for minor reasons such as parents having previously been charged with DUI, or with entering the country illegally. In one case, the family was separated because U.S. officials thought the father didn’t know how to properly change the child’s diapers, Gelernt said.

Department of Homeland Security officials did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Lack of data on deported parents

Migrant advocates have managed to track down all of the parents who were separated under the zero-tolerance policy.

Of the original nearly 3,000 separated families, nine deported parents reunited with their children in the U.S. in January after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to allow the parents to return to the U.S. to pursue their asylum cases.

But about 1,000 additional families were separated at the border during the pilot program, the House report found.

Trump administration lawyers maintained in court that it was not the government’s responsibility to locate deported parents separated under the pilot program since they were no longer in the U.S., according to Gelernt.

So the ACLU formed a steering committee mandated by the court to track them down, Gelernt said.

The searches for the second group of missing parents started about a year ago.

During a Dec. 4 telephonic conference to discuss the status of the 628 parents that have still not been located, Gelernt reiterated complaints that the Trump administration has been slow to provide detailed information about the missing parents.

For some parents, « we didn’t even have phone numbers or addresses, and we can’t send the human rights defenders in Central America just aimlessly looking around, » Gelernt said.

It wasn’t until after the second Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate on Oct. 22 that Trump administration lawyers turned over a database with updated phone numbers and addresses for the parents, Gelernt said. The database was given to immigrant advocates the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

During the Oct. 22 debate, which took place two days after a court filing revealed that hundreds of parents separated at the border remained missing, Trump expressed no regret over the family separations, while Biden called them « criminal. »

Sarah Fabian, a Justice Department lawyer, apologized to U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw for not identifying the database earlier and turning it over to immigrant advocates. The database came from the immigration courts, she said. She promised to continue to provide information.

« I do really wish I would have thought of that database further, » Fabian said. « I don’t believe that there was a neglectful or nefarious intent. »

‘No plan or intention to reunify these families’

The lack of government information about the whereabouts of the parents has posed the biggest challenge in trying to locate them, said Cathleen Caron, executive director of Justice in Motion, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit group working to track down missing parents.

« When the family separations started, the government had no plan or intention to reunify these families, » Caron said. « There wasn’t a huge effort to keep good track of the information, much worse for the people they deported. »

« The government said the families, the parents who were deported, are categorically ineligible for reunification — which was totally crazy because they said they didn’t know where they were and they didn’t really know how to find them, » Caron said.

The information the government has provided about the parents was often incomplete, outdated and sometimes inaccurate, Caron said.

Many of the missing parents were fleeing persecution and danger when they were deported back to their home countries after being separated from their children. « Those are the hardest cases because they might be in hiding, » Caron said.

Gaining the trust of parents once they are located is another challenge, Caron said.

« You know, it’s been a long time, three years later… Why would they trust them? » Caron said. « They feel deeply abandoned. They were deceived by the U.S. government. Their kids were taken away. They (were deported). They don’t have much reason to trust that they have any control over their children. »

By locating missing parents, immigrant advocates are trying to verify they are still in contact with their separated children in the U.S. Although it’s likely most parents still have contact, immigrant advocates fear some may not.

« The steering committee can’t verify that because the information is so incomplete, » said Turner-Herbas, at Kids In Need of Defense. « We do worry that those cases are out there, that there could be a situation where parents don’t know where their child is. It’s hard for anyone to know that because it wasn’t tracked. »

Immigrant advocates have an even greater fear; that some missing parents may never be located and it will remain unknown whether they are still in touch with their children.

« I think that is very possible, » Turner-Herbas said.

Follow Daniel Gonzalez on Twitter @azdangonzalez.