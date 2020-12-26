— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This winter, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been in our homes—and sitting on our couches in front of Netflix—a lot more. We get it: When it’s cold and dark outside, all you want to do is curl up with a cozy blanket and a big bowl of creamy mac and cheese. And while there’s a time and a place for that, there’s also a time and a place for getting your butt up, moving around, and occasionally eating something with nutritional value.

If you want to stay healthy during the winter months, we’ve rounded up 23 of the things you’ll need, including our favorite Fitbit, a meal kit delivery service, and the weight-loss app everyone is obsessed with. Whether you want to eat more veggies or get more daily movement, these products will help.

1. The number one fitness tracker

Ask any of our experts: The Fitbit Charge 4 is hands-down the best fitness tracker you can buy. We put some of the most popular ones to the test and found that the Charge 4 was the easiest to use and was the best at tracking everything from your exercise to your sleep. It automatically records your activity and even has a built-in GPS so you can accurately chart your runs or bike rides.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for $136.95

2. This tiny but mighty blender

Smoothies are great. But spending money on smoothies? Not so much. The solution is to make those good-for-you drinks at home—and for that, you’ll love the Nutri-Ninja, which we chose as the best personal blender we’ve ever tested. It outperformed other blenders in both speed and strength and is the perfect portable size to take on-the-go.

Get the Nutri-Ninja Fit Personal Blender from Amazon for $59.99

3. A subscription to Noom

If weight loss is one of your goals this winter, look no further than Noom. One of our executive editors, Megan McCarthy, put the popular diet app to the test and lost 20 pounds in three months (!!). She loves that it’s easy to use, straightforwards, and sustainable. It helps you create healthier habits without feeling too stringent, as well.

Sign up for a free two-week free trial with Noom

4. The yoga mat with a cult following

I’m a yoga teacher so I may be a little biased, but yoga is a great workout for your body and your brain. The next time you want to drop into downward dog, we recommend you roll out this number one yoga mat first. Made by everyone’s favorite yoga brand (Lululemon, of course), it has a comfortable amount of cushioning along with a non-slip grip so you can flow without falling. Psst: I use mine every day!

Get the Reversible Mat from Lululemon for $78

5. The best Instant Pot to make healthy cooking easier

You’re tired, cold, and hungry—and definitely not in the mood to spend hours in your kitchen cooking a healthy dinner. Thanks to the Instant Pot, you don’t have to. The cult-favorite pressure cooker can have a meal that usually takes an hour on the table in just 20 minutes. Of all the Instant Pots we tested, we like the Ultra the best because it has 10 different cook settings (from steaming to slow cooking) and a display that shows the progress of your food.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $149.95

6. This weighted blanket to get a better night’s sleep

It’s no secret that getting enough sleep is super important to your health. But sometimes that’s easier said than done, especially if you’re someone who struggles to fall—or stay—asleep. A weighted blanket can help with that. We recommend the Gravity blanket because it provides just the right amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light) and is super luxurious to the touch thanks to its velvety cover.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

7. These dumbbells so you can work out at home

Dumbbells and free weights have been hard to come by in 2020, with many gyms closing amid the pandemic. However, you can still find some online in select weights and sizes, like this set. It’s one of the most popular ones on Amazon because it comes in a variety of weight options (including some with a stand) and the dumbbells have a neoprene coating that’s both comfortable and easy to grip.

Get the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells 12-Pound Set for $38.72

8. This service that delivers fresh meals right to your door

You had every intention of cooking healthy homemade dinners every night this week—until work started piling up, you felt too tired thanks to the cold weather, and Chinese takeout was just so tempting. That’s where a meal kit delivery service like Home Chef comes in. Each box contains easy-to-follow recipes and high-quality ingredients so you can whip up delicious dishes without ever stepping foot in the grocery store.

Get Home Chef starting at $6.99

9. This drugstore product to protect your skin

Take it from our resident beauty guru—all you need this winter for healthy skin and hair is a tube of $13 Aquaphor. She’s been using it for years and calls it her « savior. » The gel does everything, like healing (and preventing) chapped lips, taming flyaway hair, and moisturizing dry skin. Bonus: It can also protect minor cuts and, if you have a little one, soothe diaper rash.

Get Aquaphor Healing Ointment from Amazon for $10.06

10. This genius salad bowl

Let’s be honest—eating healthy would be a lot easier if salads didn’t cost $15 plus tip via DoorDash. To make the same restaurant-worthy salads at home, however, you can use this convenient bowl. It’s highly-rated on Amazon because it has guides for your knife so you can chop up your salad in seconds and can even be used to rinse your greens beforehand.

Get the WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl for $8.99

11. This top-rated smartwatch

Need a reminder to stand up from your desk every hour? Or an activity tracker to see how many calories you burned during last night’s home workout? Or simply a way to play your music while you’re on a walk? The Apple Series 6 can do all of that and more. It’s our favorite smartwatch because of all its features along with its ease of use (it connects to your other devices effortlessly) and its toughness (it’s water-resistant and durable).

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for $379.99

12. This essential oil diffuser to destress

Winter—and the pandemic—means more time at home, so you’ll want to make your space as calming and inviting as possible to keep stress and anxiety at bay. Sounds like you could use an essential oil diffuser (filled with soothing scents like lavender, of course!). We like this Airomé Serenity one because it has such a large capacity that it can run for over eight hours straight.

Get the Airomé Serenity Diffuser from Amazon for $19.99

13. This gadget to keep your muscles loose

Whether you’re stiff from the cold weather or sore from yesterday’s workout, there’s finally a product that you can use to get rid of any aches and pains. This muscle roller stick has gotten high marks for effectively relieving soreness and for being easy to use on yourself. You just roll it over any sensitive areas that need a little extra love.

Get the IDSON Muscle Roller Stick for $9.89

14. These containers to help you meal prep

Ordering lunch from Uber Eats every day while you work from home may be convenient, but it isn’t always the healthiest option (looking at you, Shake Shack!). Meal prepping is a better option and it’s a lot easier if you have these glass containers. Our kitchen and cooking writer loves that they’re glass (no harmful chemicals here!), stackable, and durable.

Get the Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers for $28.99

15. This subscription for new workout clothes every month

You’ve probably heard of Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s mega-popular activewear company. But is it worth the monthly subscription fee? Our audience development manager tried it for herself to find out—and now she’s hooked. Not only is it a fun way to update your workout wardrobe on the regular, but she also says that the leggings she got are just as good as Lululemon (but without the hefty price tag!).

Get two pairs of leggings for $24 at Fabletics

16. This workout bar with over 5,000 reviews

Missing the gym and all the equipment and machines you may no longer have (safe) access to? Fortunately, with this workout bar, you can get just as good of a workout without leaving the house. According to reviewers, it’s sturdy, simple to install, and incredibly versatile—you can use it in a doorway for pull-ups or on the floor for dips.

Get the Iron Gym Upper Body Workout Bar from Amazon for $27.40

17. This expert-approved humidifier

That dry winter air isn’t just harsh on your skin—it can also contain harmful bacteria, according to studies that have found that viruses like the flu thrive in dry conditions. To help reduce your risk of getting sick, consider getting a humidifier for your home. This one from Vicks is the most efficient humidifier we tested with a capacity that lets it run all night long.

Get the Vicks 24 Hour Humidifier from Amazon for $35.33

18. This budget-friendly standing desk for your WFH setup

You know that standing desks are a better alternative than sitting for hours on end—but to be honest, most of them are incredibly expensive. That’s why we tested some of the most affordable standing desks and found this VariDesk to be the best. At less than $400 (compared to the $1,000+ most desks cost), you can easily raise and lower it so you can alternate between sitting and standing and the transition is super smooth.

Get the VariDesk Pro Plus from Amazon for $395

19. This essential for drinking more water

Staying hydrated is key to staying healthy. If you’re looking to up your water intake this winter, look no further than the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle. It’s our experts’ top water bottle because when we tested it, it kept our water ice cold for hours and even filters your H2O while you sip. It’s also big enough that you won’t have to constantly be refilling it.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $24.94

20. This therapeutic lamp to use on dark winter days

When you only see the sun for an hour each day, it can be tricky not to feel a little more bummed out than usual. Enter this lamp, which is often used by people with seasonal depression. It has over 1,500 5-star reviews because it mimics natural sunshine (perfect for boosting your mood and energy) and is compact and lightweight, so you can carry it around with you.

Get the Verilux Portable Light Therapy Lamp from Amazon for $29.99

21. This must-have to tone your abs

No gym, no problem. You can still get a killer ab workout at home with this gadget, which has over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. People rave that the ab roller uses resistance to works your entire core and has ergonomic, cushioned handles that are comfortable to hold while you exercise. It also comes with knee pads so your knees don’t get sore.

Get the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller from Amazon for $39.99

22. This kit to make your own kombucha

Confession: I am a kombucha addict. And while my fermented tea-sipping habit is expensive, it’s also good for my gut, as kombucha contains probiotics and antioxidants that can help your digestion. If you’re as obsessed as I am—and want to stop spending $4 a bottle—make your own with this kit. It’s received positive reviews for having everything you need in one convenient package along with detailed instructions that beginners can easily follow.

Get the Kombucha Shop Brewing Kit from Amazon for $46.99

23. This planner that tracks your meals and workouts

Consider this like your favorite planner but for your fitness goals. With space to record your daily exercise, meal plan, progress, and even daily gratitude, customers rave that it helps them stay on track and helps them stay motivated. Bonus: You’ll also get access to free downloads and printables with meal planning tips and healthy recipes.

Get the Life & Apples Wellness Planner from Amazon for $24.97

